Reeling junior doctors write again to Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After two strikes in less than 30 days, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association have shot another letter to the Health Minister Eatala Rajender, listing seven critical demands ranging from a shortage of PPE and recruitment of more doctors to patient management. They doctors have requested for the moving of isolation ward for Covid-19 patients from Osmania General Hospital, as it is a tertiary hospital used to treat patients of several other diseases.

They said due to this, patients coming to outpatient wards, and the departments of Acute Medical Care and Casualty are also affected. The letter demands that speciality doctors be hired on direct/permanent basis along with recruitment of senior residents. This demand was made because last week, the general medicine department of OGH had a dearth of doctors as many were affected by Covid-19. Another demand is for NIMS to be the designated centre for any doctor, PG staff or intern who gets infected.