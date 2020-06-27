Revenue fell by Rs 16,000 crore, says T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Observing that the Covid outbreak has had a telling effect on the State government’s revenue, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Friday that the State’s income has gone down by at least Rs 16,000 crore in the last three months. He made this statement while touring Patancheru, Andole and Narayankhed Assembly constituencies on Friday. He also took part in various programmes organised as part of Haritha Haram in these areas. While addressing a gathering, he said that the government is struggling to get both ends meet as TS has not yet received its share of funds from the Centre. Even in such a situation, the TRS government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that its troubles don’t befall the farmers, Harish said.