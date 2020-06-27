STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Industrial Health Clinic saved 1,800 jobs in three years

Published: 27th June 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Within three years of its existence, the Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Limited (TIHCL) has provided employment to 1,800 workers employed with various micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and safeguarded assets worth Rs 95 crore. In a release issued on the completion of three years of TIHCL, the Industries Department said the body had evaluated 218 sick MSMEs, and supported 104 of them which had potential for revival.

The body has taken up analytical and diagnostic work, and has recruited senior staff members having experience and knowledge of banking and financial sectors. TIHCL wants to extend its role and plans to provide complete support to the MSMEs by bringing together the government, private players, and banks. In 2016, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had announced to establish an institution to tackle the problems of MSMEs. In June 2017, TIHCL came into existence. In the past three years, TIHCL, apart from help ing MSMEs, conducted diagnostic studies, and identified causes of sickness and remedies available.

