Telangana records highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 1,087 new ones; tally at 13,436

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The severity of coronavirus crisis in Telangana became clearer on Saturday, as the state recorded its biggest single-day spike till now of 1,087 new cases.

This takes the total number of cases in the state to 13,436 cases, of which 8,265 cases are active cases, almost double the total number of discharged cases - 4,928. The death toll too went up to 243 with six new fatalities.

The case load in areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits continued to increase with 888 of the new infections reported from there, followed by Rangareddy (74) and Medchal (37) districts.

The state government also said that the testing capacity will be increased to 6,600 per day.

Door to door survey will also be conducted to identify people with symptoms including common cold, fever and cough.

Those with coronavirus symptoms should visit the King Koti Hospital, Fever Hospital, Chest Hospital, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Kondapur and Vanasthalipuram area hospital, the state government informed.

Private labs scrutinized

Meanwhile, Minister Eatala Rajender and senior health officials on Saturday reviewed the status of the inspections being conducted on private labs, that have revealed a host of violations and shortfalls.

The minister's office released a statement that in some labs the percentage of positive cases among samples tested was at 70 per cent. Also stating that stringent actions will be taken against those labs found flouting rules.

TIMS recruitment complete

Futher, the recruitment process for 499 posts for Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) has been completed.

Of the 13,000 applications received by government they finalised appointment for 499 posts. The selected candidates will join services from Monday.