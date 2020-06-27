STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana tourist spots open, but people prefer to stay away

Though the authorities have taken all necessary precautions as mandated by govt, most tourist destinations wear a deserted look.

Bogatha waterfalls

By u mahesh
Express News Service

MULUGU: Tourist destinations and hotels run by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) in erstwhile Warangal district, including Bogatha waterfalls, Laknavaram Lake and Haritha hotels, have opened their gates for tourists as per State government’s instructions.

However, with the number of Covid-19 cases rising rapidly across the State, people are not showing any interest in visiting these tourist destinations in Mulugu and Bhupalpally districts though the Tourism Department authorities say they have taken safety measures and precautions. Speaking to Express, Eco- Tourism Manager of TSTDC, Warangal Kalyanapu Suman said many citizens were still not aware that tourist spots and Haritha hotels have opened up post the lockdown.

Even then, not many tourists are expected to visit these places immediately, he said and added that the pandemic has severely affected the revenues of Tourism Department and Haritha hostels. Meanwhile, tourists are still not being allowed to Bogatha waterfalls and Laknavaram lake, places which attract most visitors during monsoon. Suman said these spots are expected to be opened during the second week of July. The right time to visit Bogatha waterfall, also known as Telangana’s Niagara, is now, as the stream has started receiving large inflow from upper catchment areas.

