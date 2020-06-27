STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TPCC case: Telangana High Court reserves judgement

Telangana High Court, Telangana hc

Telangana High Court. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Govt to set up 6 old age homes

The Telangana government told the State High Court that a total of six new old age homes are being set up in Khammam, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Sircilla, Adilabad and Sangareddy, in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Societies of the districts concerned. The State has sanctioned `50 lakh each towards its 50 per cent contribution for establishment of these homes in Khammam, Kamareddy and Nizamabad.

On Wednesday, the the division bench while expressing concern with the problems being faced by the elderly persons living in various old-age homes in the State, directed the government to inform about the steps taken against the 41 unregistered oldage homes situated in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts. According to the report, there are 17 old-age homes run by NGOs receiving grant in aid from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The matter will come up for hearing on July 14.

TPCC case: HC reserves judgement

Justice T Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court on Friday reserved his judgement in the petition filed by several Telangana Congress leaders alleging that the State government is resorting to unlawful arrests. During the course of hearing in the petition filed by TPCC, seeking direction to the authorities concerned not to obstruct them and arrest unlawfully or interfere and prevent them from taking up their party activities peacefully, Justice Vinod Kumar questioned the petitioners’ counsel as to how gatherings can be allowed in the present situation? Petitioners’ counsel B Rachna Reddy said the allegations made by the authorities that the petitioners were violating the guidelines, were false and baseless.

