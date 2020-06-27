STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transportation of migrants: Telangana High Court refuses to close case

On Friday, the State Advocate General BS Prasad assured the court that the present arrangement would continue for the next three weeks.

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to stranded migrant workers in the State, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday decided to monitor the issue of transportation of labourers to their native States, till the last migrant is sent home. The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy made these observations while dealing with batch PILs filed seeking direction to Telangana government to shift thousands of labourers working in about 810 registered brick kilns spread across the State, and another PIL filed against the action of the police in forcibly transporting workers from various points in the city to Telangana-Maharashtra border in Adilabad.

On Friday, the State Advocate General BS Prasad assured the court that the present arrangement would continue for the next three weeks. The railways would keep confirming tickets in Emergency Quota. The bench refused to close the matter and posted the matter to July 16 for further hearing.

