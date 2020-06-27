STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Valbhapur gram panchayat decides to clamp lockdown

According to reports, three new cases were reported from Valbhapur and 12 positive cases have been reported so far from the village.

Published: 27th June 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

lockdown

(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: To stop the deadly Coronavirus from spreading, the gram panchayat body and village heads of a small village in Veenavanka Mandal, jointly passed a resolution, on Friday, to implement lockdown for 15 days starting from June 28.

According to reports, three new cases were reported from Valbhapur and 12 positive cases have been reported so far from the village. All those who have tested positive have been put under home quarantine. Interestingly, the village comes under Huzurabad Assembly constituency, which is represented by Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

The gram panchayat authorities advised villages to sanitise their houses. From Friday onwards, Kirana shops, belt shops and other shops, will remain closed. Villagers have been told to purchase groceries for 15 days. No one should venture out except in case of emergency, the village sarpanch Ekkati Raghupal Reddy said. The water plant would remain open from 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm, villagers could collect water from the plant free of cost, he added.

Better safe

The gram panchayat and village heads passed a resolution on Friday to implement the lockdown for 15 days starting from June 28. Three fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Valbhapur, taking the tally to 12

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus lockdown Veenavanka
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp