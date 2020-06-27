Valbhapur gram panchayat decides to clamp lockdown

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: To stop the deadly Coronavirus from spreading, the gram panchayat body and village heads of a small village in Veenavanka Mandal, jointly passed a resolution, on Friday, to implement lockdown for 15 days starting from June 28.

According to reports, three new cases were reported from Valbhapur and 12 positive cases have been reported so far from the village. All those who have tested positive have been put under home quarantine. Interestingly, the village comes under Huzurabad Assembly constituency, which is represented by Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

The gram panchayat authorities advised villages to sanitise their houses. From Friday onwards, Kirana shops, belt shops and other shops, will remain closed. Villagers have been told to purchase groceries for 15 days. No one should venture out except in case of emergency, the village sarpanch Ekkati Raghupal Reddy said. The water plant would remain open from 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm, villagers could collect water from the plant free of cost, he added.

Better safe

