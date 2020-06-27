Yoga, Vitamin C, calls from colleagues: How Hyderabad cop survived COVID-19 ordeal

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was 11.30 pm on May 21 when S Sudheer Krishna, Detective Inspector posted at Balapur police station of Rachakonda commissionerate in the city, received a call that turned his life upside down. He had just tested positive for COVID-19.

“For a moment, I was shocked and thought that was the end. I had never been so depressed in my life. I was admitted to Gandhi Hospital the same night, but fear gripped me and I could not sleep for at least two days,” Krishna said. He was actively involved in contact tracing of COVID-19 patients during the Tablighi Jamaat outbreak and later in mobilizing migrant workers to travel home, in addition to lockdown enforcement duties.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Krishna said thankfully his wife and two daughters were away as he had already sent them to their hometown in March and that was the only solace for him.

“I did not know what was happening to me. But slowly I understood the reality and started adopting preventive methods like yoga, meditation and exercise every day in the hospital. I ate only vitamin C rich foods and Chyawanprash to improve immunity. I drank only hot water and inhaled steam twice a day at the hospital,” he said.

This daily routine helped him win the battle. Further, daily follow-up by his superiors and counselling by doctors about how to be mentally calm and not fear the virus also helped.

“Our commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat called me and inquired about my health. He also gave some tips and assured all support from the department. Though I spent sleepless nights, this support gave me some courage. Every day my superiors were monitoring my health condition and spoke to me,” Krishna added.

After being discharged from the hospital on June 6, he is currently under home quarantine. Though his wife had returned to the city to take care of him, he isolated himself at home and did not step out.

He advises affected persons to be strong and focus on mental strength, in addition to improving physical fitness and immunity. “The best medicine for COVID cure is to be mentally strong, take nutritious food and do yoga and meditation regularly,” Krishna added.

He also advises people to maintain physical distancing and wear masks, even while interacting with people who have no symptoms, increase intake of vitamin rich food and not step out of home unless it's essential to keep COVID-19 at bay.

Like all COVID affected people, he faced social stigma from those around him, even after discharge from the hospital. This could affect patients more than the virus itself, Krishna said.

“I would rather suggest an approach with compassion. While maintaining distance is mandatory, keeping in touch with them regularly would help them be mentally strong. We should realise that we are fighting the virus and not the people who are affected by it,” he added.