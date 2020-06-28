STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baby wakes up after being declared dead at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital in Telangana

At noon, a relative of Sunitha who visited her at the hospital, found that the baby boy was alive.

baby, infant

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a freak incident, a tribal woman’s baby was mistakenly declared dead at an Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam. The baby boy was kept in a body bag when his mother’s family found that he was alive. He has been moved to an incubator.

According to sources, Muthika Sunitha, 24, from Chintur in AP, was admitted to the hospital on Friday. She was six months pregnant. During an ultrasound, the duty doctor, said that she carried twins — a boy and a girl — and that the girl baby had already died.

The next morning, they performed a C-section and with great difficulty, took out the babies. However, they informed her that both the babies had died. At noon, a relative of Sunitha who visited her at the hospital, found that the baby boy was alive. She alerted the hospital staff, who then moved the baby to the incubator.

