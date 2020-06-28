STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Geofencing and GIS mapping for all Telangana government land soon

Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao directed the officials to take special measures to present strong arguments before the court on the encroachment of government lands.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at a review meeting on safeguarding government lands, in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Geofencing and GIS mapping of all government lands in the city will be taken up soon, said Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao. Rama Rao held a meeting on safeguarding the government lands on Saturday. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar were present in the meeting.

Rama Rao directed the officials to ensure that the government lands, especially Revenue and Endowment lands, were not encroached upon by private persons. 

He directed the officials to take special measures to present strong arguments before the court on the encroachment of government lands. Rama Rao recalled that the State government had already regularised the lands of the poor under GOs 58 and 59.

However, some MLAs who were present in the review meeting requested Rama Rao to give another opportunity to the poor for regularising their lands. Rama Rao assured them that he would take up the matter with the government. Rama Rao directed the officials of Revenue and GHMC to work in tandem in protecting the government lands.

 He suggested the officials to examine the possibility of using government lands for public purposes.  He also directed the GHMC town planning officials to take up stern action against the illegal constructions.  The land leases would also be reviewed and the fresh leases would be given as per the present market rates, so that the government get additional income. 

Clean Musi

At another review on the Musi Development Corporation, Rama Rao directed the officials to clean up the river in the monsoon season. Musi River Front Corporation chairman D Sudheer Reddy was present at the meeting. Rama Rao said that the mosquito menace would reduced, if the garbage in Musi was removed during monsoon. 

He asked the officials to construct fence along the Musi to ensure that the public would not dump garbage into the river. He also directed the officials to put up CCTV cameras and link them with Command Control Centre to prevent the encroachment of Musi. 

