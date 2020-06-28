STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rainfall lashes city, Nampally receives 102 mm within a few hours

The heavy rains brought along with them the woes of power cuts and waterlogging on main roads, in streets of residential areas and low lying areas.

A two-wheeler makes its way through a waterlogged street in Hyderabad.

A two-wheeler makes its way through a waterlogged street in Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD: After remaining subdued since its arrival to the State on June 11, the South West monsoon finally made its presence felt on Saturday as various parts of Hyderabad recorded heavy rainfall. Nampally recorded as much as 102 mm of rainfall within a span of five hours. Various other parts of the city also recorded rainfall between 50-100 mm. As of Saturday, the State received 26 per cent more rainfall than normal. 

Head of India Meteorology Department (IMD), Hyderabad chapter, Dr K Nagaratna stated that rains could be expected on Sunday as well, but not quite as heavy as Saturday. However, more heavy rainfall is expected from Monday to Wednesday across many parts of the State, including Hyderabad.

The heavy rains on Saturday brought along with them the woes of power cuts and waterlogging on main roads, in streets of residential areas and low lying areas. In few parts of the city, especially in areas located in and around Old City, the stagnant rainwater on roads was knee-deep. 

Slow movement of traffic was reported from many areas including Abids, MJ Market, Siddiamber Bazar, Himayat Nagar, Goshamahal and Begumpet. People could be seen pushing their two-wheelers through the waterlogged roads.

Anil Kumar, Additional CP, Hyderabad Traffic Police, said more than waterlogging, traffic movement was affected by uprooted trees and fallen branches blocking the roads. Traffic police personnel could be seen at various junctions, at work clearing the roads. Personnel from the Disaster Response Force of the GHMC had to cut down trees to free traffic movement as they received 80 complaints of uprooted trees. 

Relentless Rains 
Nampally - 102 mm
Malkajgiri - 82.8 mm
Alwal - 80.3 mm
Himayatnagar - 76.5 mm
Marredpally - 67.3 mm

