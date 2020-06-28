No COVID-19 sample collection in Telangana for third straight day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana's COVID-19 testing, which was abysmally low to begin with, has further deteriorated as the sample collection centres across GHMC remained shut for the third consecutive day on Saturday. Multiple sources, while speaking to Express, confirmed that though they had given OP slips to primary contacts of COVID-19 patients for various time slots for as far as Sunday, all of them stood cancelled.



“All the slots stand cancelled until Sunday. On Monday we will issue more slips,” informed an official from the Health Wing of the GHMC. It was only about a fortnight ago that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that 50,000 tests would be conducted in the GHMC limits and adjoining districts to assess the spread of COVID-19.



However, the State lags behind in meeting the target, with just 32,000 tests conducted over 11 days, from June 15 to June 26. In fact, at several press conferences, Minister Eatala Rajender had said that tests per day would be increased to 6,600.

The substitute private labs, meanwhile, have been flagged by the Director of Public Health over their manner of testing. It is further learnt that a majority of private labs in GHMC limits have very little capacity when compared to government facilities.The public is worried about the halt in testing.



“My mother had gotten tested positive for COVID this week, after which three of my family, including myself, are in isolation. With news about poor accuracy in testing at private labs, we are wondering if we should get a retest. But where?” asked the family member of a COVID patient.