PIL seeks online classes for students of Telangana government schools

By Express News Service

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in Telangana High Court seeking direction to the State government to provide mid-day meals to all students of government and aided schools in the State and to conduct online classes by providing necessary equipment and gadgets for the students of VI to X in the present situation.

The petitioner Balala Hakkula Sangham, represented by its founder president P Achyuta Rao, submitted that for students of government and aided schools and civic schools, the authorities concerned deliberately failed to take any steps for conducting online classes, and as a result the students are losing precious time and cannot compete with the students of private schools.



Unless the government provides necessary equipment and gadgets for the purpose, the students will suffer irreparable loss. Kerala launched online classes for students from June 2, he added. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Monday.