Police Training College in Karimnagar bans Chinese apps after Galwan Valley clash

By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Police Training College in Karimnagar has directed its cadets to uninstall Chinese apps from their smartphones post the border skirmish at Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, including Colonel B Santosh Babu from Telangana.

The college has put up a banner at its entrance, which reads, ‘China apps/products are forbidden in this college’, as the clamour to uninstall mobile applications developed by China-based companies grows in the country.



G Chandramohan, DCP and in-charge principal of the college, told The New Indian Express that the move is a tribute to the martyred soldiers. Of the 880 cadets training at the college, about 200 uninstalled Chinese apps from their phones.

Police officers are also making the cadets aware about the environmental regulations with regard to using plastic and the resulting hazards. They are also spreading the word on the issue of man-animal conflict.



Meanwhile, the college, spread across 39 acres, has planted 25,000 saplings as part of Haritha Haram, in 10 acres of open land on its premises, Chandramohan said.