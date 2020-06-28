STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Police Training College in Karimnagar bans Chinese apps after Galwan Valley clash

The college has put up a banner at its entrance, which reads, ‘China apps/products are forbidden in this college’, as the clamour to uninstall apps developed by China-based companies grows.

Published: 28th June 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

A banner at the entrance of the Police Training College in Karimnagar reads, ‘China apps/products are forbidden in this college’

A banner at the entrance of the Police Training College in Karimnagar reads, ‘China apps/products are forbidden in this college’

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Police Training College in Karimnagar has directed its cadets to uninstall Chinese apps from their smartphones post the border skirmish at Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, including Colonel B Santosh Babu from Telangana.

The college has put up a banner at its entrance, which reads, ‘China apps/products are forbidden in this college’, as the clamour to uninstall mobile applications developed by China-based companies grows in the country.

G Chandramohan, DCP and in-charge principal of the college, told The New Indian Express that the move is a tribute to the martyred soldiers. Of the 880 cadets training at the college, about 200 uninstalled Chinese apps from their phones. 

Police officers are also making the cadets aware about the environmental regulations with regard to using plastic and the resulting hazards. They are also spreading the word on the issue of man-animal conflict.

Meanwhile, the college, spread across 39 acres, has planted 25,000 saplings as part of Haritha Haram, in 10 acres of open land on its premises, Chandramohan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Galwan Valley Boycott China Chinese Apps Karimnagar
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp