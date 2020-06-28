STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM's inefficacy should be blamed for rising COVID-19 cases: Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that poor families that fall prey to COVID-19 must also be compensated.

Published: 28th June 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the State, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s inefficacy was responsible for the COVID crisis in the State.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday, along with TPCC working presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and Kusum Kumar, vice-president Mallu Ravi, and AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, Uttam alleged that the government has failed to contain the virus spread. 

“It’s been over three months since the outbreak and the government hasn’t taken adequate measures to handle the crisis in an effective manner. Things are so bad that there are no beds to treat patients. The State also flouted guidelines meant to be followed while tracing, testing and treating COVID patients,” Uttam said, adding that there was only one COVID-19 hospital (Gandhi Hospital) for nearly 4 crore people of Telangana.

Demanding that all the frontline workers, including doctors, paramedical staff, police personnel, sanitation workers and journalists be paid an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh if they die of COVID, Uttam said that poor families that fall prey to COVID must also be compensated. He announced that the Congress leaders would address press meets on June 30 in all Assembly constituencies to expose the ‘failure’ of the TRS-led government in handling the situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttam Kumar Reddy Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic K Chandrashekhar Rao
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp