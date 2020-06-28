Telangana High Court dismisses PIL against private schools in state

By Express News Service

A division bench of Telangana High Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition on the ground that the petitioner has made a bold allegation against the private schools without any concrete evidence.

Making it clear that the issuance of a circular to schools is a policy decision that the government will necessarily have to take up considering the plight of the people, the bench rejected the petitioner’s plea to direct the government to issue a circular against conducting online classes by private schools and forcing the parents and students to pay tuition fees.

The bench said whether the schools should or should not waive off their fees is a discretionary matter within the management of the schools.



Moreover, whether they should be compelled to waive off the fees is a policy decision to be taken by the government, the bench observed and dismissed the PIL.