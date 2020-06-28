STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana will replicate Konaseema’s coconut cultivation method in state

As of now, coconut cultivation is being taken up in over 1,141 acres in the State, with a production of 68.46 lakh coconuts.

Coconut farmers earn around Rs 80,000 per acre.

Coconut farmers earn around Rs 80,000 per acre.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Horticulture Department is planning to replicate the success of coconut cultivation in Konaseema, a group of islands in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, in the Godavari catchment areas in the State. 

Horticulture Director L Venkatram Reddy, in a press release on Saturday, said that they have considered Peddapalli, Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts as potential sites for taking up coconut cultivation. So far, the cultivation is limited to Khammam and Kothagudem districts in the State.

With the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Project and easy availability of water, officials have been trying to convince farmers to take up the cultivation of the fruit as an alternative to regular crops.

Besides the existing varieties, officials have suggested the use of Kalpa Jyothi, Kalpa Surya and other varieties developed by the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) in Kerala.

Besides the existing varieties, officials have suggested the use of Kalpa Jyothi, Kalpa Surya and other varieties developed by the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) in Kerala.

The state government is also ready to give a 25 per cent subsidy on coconut seeds and the government has allotted Rs 9.146 lakh as subsidy for the financial year 2020-21.

