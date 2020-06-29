983 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths reported in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: COVID-19 cases crossed the 14,000-mark in Telangana on Sunday, as the State recorded 983 new cases, taking the total to 14,419. Telangana has the fourth highest number of active cases in the country, after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Out of the total cases recorded as on Sunday in the State, 9,000 are active — they are being treated either in hospitals or are in home isolation. The State also recorded four deaths on the day, taking the toll to 247. Also, 244 people were discharged, i.e. the total number of discharged patients now stands at 5,172.

Of the 983 new cases, 816 are from GHMC limits, 47 from Rangareddy district, 33 from Mancherial, 29 from Medchal, 19 from Warangal (Rural), 12 from Warangal (Urban), five from Kothagudem, three each from Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Siddipet and Khammam, two from Adilabad and Gadwal, and one each from Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Jangaon, Medak, Suryapet and Nizamabd.

Till Sunday, Telangana tested 82,458 samples, of which 39,278 have been collected since June 16 when the State started the intensive testing in GHMC and surrounding areas. Of the 39,278 samples collected, 9,675 samples or 24.6 per cent of the samples, tested positive.