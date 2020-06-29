BS-IV vehicle owners await registration in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Registration of a large number of BS-IV vehicles is pending in the erstwhile district, and the wait may get longer for some vehicle owners. In the district, BS-IV vehicles were sold until March. The Central government had issued orders that the vehicles should be registered before March 31, 2020.

However, the Centre then imposed lockdown in the same month. As a result, many owners are still waiting for registration of their vehicles. Several owners had booked slots to register their vehicles post March 22. Officials are registering vehicles of only these owners now, but say they will also register other vehicles soon.