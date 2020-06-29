STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conduct at least 20000 tests in Hyderabad, Akbaruddin Owaisi tells Telangana health minister

Telangana had till June 28 conducted 82,458 tests, Health Minister Rajender had stated earlier.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AIMIM floor leader and leader of Opposition Akbaruddin Owaisi submitted a representation to State health minister Eatala Rajender requesting him to conduct over 20000 tests under the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency limits and another 2000 tests within the Nampally assembly constituency.

In his letter, Owaisi wrote, "It may be recalled that the State Government had decided to conduct 50,000 Covid-19 tests in 24 Assembly Constituencies of GHMC. In a few days, the number of cases have gone up substantially and about 700 to 800 are being reported every day. The cases are more in Charminar and Khairatabad Zones."

"In this backdrop, I would request you to make arrangements for the conduct of at least 20000 tests in Hyderabad Parliament Constituency comprising of seven Assembly Segments. Also, I would request you to conduct 2000 Covid-19 tests in Nampally Assembly Segment of Secunderabad Parliament constituency," the Chandrayangutta MLA added.

Key facts:

Testing

1. Swab Collections at special camps to resume from Tuesday after five-day break

2. Extensive testing in GHMC South and West Zone

3. Reinforced containment zones wherever positive cases are reported

4. A total of 10,666 cases in GHMC, with 7250 active 

Frontline warriors affected in Telangana

1. 255 government medical staff, 1 death

2. 31 private health staff

3. 184 cops have contracted the virus, 2 deaths 

4. In the special CS office, 11 people tested positive

Infrastructure

150 ambulances have been procured to treat people at a speedy rate

6500 Oxygen beds to be added, total to be 10,000 oxygen beds

King Koti for OP services 24X7 for Corona suspect testing and treatment

Gandhi, Chest Hospital and TIMS for CORONA positive patients

Home Isolation

Presently in home isolation- 7109

Patients discharged from home isolation- 1438 

Presently in home isolation- 5671

Patients who had to be re-admitted - 26

Rate of deaths is 1.7 in TS, across India it is 3.0
 

