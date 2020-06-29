STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19 lockdown effect: College professor in Telangana works as bike mechanic after losing job

As he had a Mechanical Engineering background, he was eventually able to find a job in a small bike repair workshop and is now earning Rs 200 per day to support his family.

Published: 29th June 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

V Ravinder, an MTech graduate, who lost his job as an assistant professor during lockdown, works as a bike mechanic in Madhira town

V Ravinder, an MTech graduate, who lost his job as an assistant professor during lockdown, works as a bike mechanic in Madhira town. (Photo| EPS)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 33-year-old tribal man who had been working as an assistant professor in a private engineering college in Hyderabad lost his job on account of the lockdown and has been working as a bike mechanic in Madhira town of Khammam since then.

Vamkudoth Ravinder, a resident of Banjara Colony, completed his BTech in Palvoncha and MTech (Mechanical) from Swarna Bharathi Engineering College in Khammam. After working for one year at a private college in Madhira, he shifted to Hyderabad three-and-a-half years ago and joined as an assistant professor for Rs 24,000 per month. His wife, Bulli, is also a MTech graducate. They have two daughters aged seven and four.

During lockdown, the college management allegedly asked him to leave as they were unable to pay salaries to their employees. Unable to survive in Hyderabad, Ravinder shifted his family to his native place in Madhira in March. His parents, Veeru and Chavali, are daily wage labourers. They have no property or land, except a two-room house in the town.

After returning to his hometown, Ravinder had tried to find a job for many days, but could not succeed. As he had a Mechanical Engineering background, he was eventually able to find a job in a small bike repair workshop and is now earning Rs 200 per day to support his family.

However, his wife is still unable to find a job. Speaking to Express, Ravinder said, "I had dreamed of being a professor for a long time, but the lockdown turned my life upside down."  He also said that there was no respect for the teaching profession nowadays as managements had no regard for their concern. He appealed to the government to provide a suitable job for him and his wife.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana professor mechanic COVID19 Coronavirus Telangana lockdown Swarna Bharathi Engineering College
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp