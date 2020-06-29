STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kids of Telangana's Bheempur village learn adults' tradition to appease rain god

When there is a drought, villagers tie frogs on bamboo, and carry it on their shoulders, visiting the houses in the village where water would would be poured on the frogs and the carriers.

A local resident of Bheempur village in Adilabad pours water on children carrying frogs tied to a bamboo, seeking the blessings of the rain god, as per their belief

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Bheempur village in Bheemini mandal of Adilabad district has a peculiar tradition to pray for rains. When there is a drought, villagers tie frogs on bamboo, and carry it on their shoulders, visiting the houses in the village. At every house, water would poured on the frogs, as well as the carriers, to seek the blessings of rain god.

Though it was the grown-ups who carry this tradition out, this time, the children have got a chance to peek into this tradition as many families have moved to their respective native villages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many families are on long visits as schools are shut due to the pandemic. This has become an opportunity for children to become more aware of such traditions and cultures. "Usually adults carry out the tradition during droughts. But this time, children are enthusiastically going to every household, and the women are pouring water on them," said A Ravinder, a local resident.

Children are also learning on how farmers carry out sowing operations. Ramesh, a resident of Adilabad rural mandal, said in cities and towns, children are either in schools or busy with gadgets. Hence this is an opportunity for them to learn aspects of farming.

Few other villages in the district, like those from Gudihatnoor mandal, offer prayers for rainfall with Bonalu (sweet rice) and carry out praying ceremonies at temples using water from the Godavari river.Such traditions came back to the erstwhile Adilabad district as it has not been receiving good rainfall.

According to data from 1st to 27th June, in the district, 14 out of 18 mandals have received deficient rainfall.

