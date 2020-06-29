STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana fails to set up enough labs for COVID-19 testing

While India added 628 government labs for COVID testing from April, Telangana added just seven, two of which were set up by the central government.

Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As India galloped ahead to increase its testing capacity post lockdown, Telangana crawled. By March 31, the State had six government labs to test COVID-19 samples and in the following three months it added just seven more.

As per the list of testing labs across the country released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday, the country has a network of 760 government labs that can test COVID-19 samples. At the end of March, India had only around 132 government labs for this.

As the country added 628 more labs, Telangana’s share in it is just seven. Even out of these seven labs, two are Central government laboratories -- the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting Diagnostics. So, effectively, Telangana added just five more labs since March-end.

Not just this, but the State’s testing scenario is pathetic when it comes to the districts. Of the 33 districts as on Sunday, only five have labs to test samples for the novel Coronavirus — Warangal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Suryapet and Gadwal. Apart from Warangal, the other four districts have machines to conduct the Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CB-NAAT).

Due to the poor availability of labs in the State, Telangana’s testing capacity is low. It may be mentioned that the intensive testing of samples started by the State government on June 16 in the GHMC and its surrounding areas had to be halted for four days as the labs were overwhelmed with samples.

Central team lands in Hyderabad

The Central government team headed by Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal, landed in Hyderabad on Sunday to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the State.

Eatala scared of losing his post, says Soyam

HYDERABAD: Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao alleged that Health Minister Eatala Rajender was scared of losing his minister post, and hence was passing remarks against the Centre. He also criticised KCR, saying that he misguided the Central team by showing only two wards of Gandhi Hospital, which were given a makeover to hide the actual state of affairs. Soyam said he would request the Centre to send another team

Declare health emergency: Telangana Congress working president A Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister KCR demanding that he declare a health emergency in TS to combat the pandemic. He asked him to integrate the government and private health institutions. He also asked him to form a committee of experts and convene an all-party meeting to invite suggestions on ways to fight the disease. Revanth also wanted KCR to make TIMS operational immediately

Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar approaches Human Rights Commission over COVID-19 deaths

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday approached the Human Rights Commission urging it to ask the State government to extend proper treatment to COVID-19 patients.  He said two patients died on Sunday because of its negligent attitude towards quality treatment. One died at Chest Hospital as proper treatment was not given on time and the other, an eight-month-old boy, died at Nizampet village of Narayankhed mandal, he said

