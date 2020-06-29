Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali tests positive for coronavirus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday night and has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad.

According to sources, a medical team took swabs for testing three days ago after he began showing symptoms of coronavirus infection. The result came positive on Sunday.

A few days ago his gunmen and staff tested positive for corona.