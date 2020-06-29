Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali tests positive for coronavirus
According to sources, a medical team took swabs for testing three days ago after he began showing symptoms of coronavirus infection. The result came positive on Sunday.
Published: 29th June 2020 10:51 AM | Last Updated: 29th June 2020 10:55 AM
HYDERABAD: Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday night and has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad.
A few days ago his gunmen and staff tested positive for corona.