Telangana: Karimnagar cops to plant 500 more saplings at police training centre

It is learnt that the plants are being taken care of by outsourced employees to provide round-the-clock attention.

Saplings, Plantation

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The Karimnagar cops, who succeeded in planting as many as 12,500 saplings in the one acre land at the District Police Training Centre using Miyawaki method, are now taking steps to plant 500 more saplings in the said piece of land as part of the ongoing Haritha Haram programme.

According to official sources, the district police authorities are taking all necessary steps to turn the area into a mini forest in the next six months.

Karimnagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and principal of the training centre S Srinivas told Express that they have planted saplings of almost 30 varieties on the premises by now. Among them, some have already grown up to 10- foot long, he added.

It is learnt that the plants are being taken care of by outsourced employees to provide round-the-clock attention. The DCP also mentioned that they were able to ensure the survival of all saplings they had planted, which was an achievement.

As the Karimnagar cops are the first ones in the State to develop an area into a green zone using Miyawaki method, the district has become a role model to all its counterparts. Meanwhile, the cops have also roped in langoors to avoid the attack of monkeys.

Haritha Haram programme Miyawaki method Karimnagar saplings Karimnagar Police
