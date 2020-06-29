Telangana State Police Academy chief VK Singh transferred after applying for VRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after senior IPS officer and Director of Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) VK Singh sent his resignation to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Telangana government on Sunday issued orders transferring him from the post and asked him to report to the Director General of Police’s office. VV Srinivasa Rao, Chairman of TS Police Recruitment Board, will now take charge as in-charge director of TSPA.

However, Singh refused to receive the copy of the order and returned it to the government. Singh had recently submitted his resignation seeking permission from the government for premature retirement in October. The State is reportedly unhappy as he sent his resignation letter to the MHA without discussing it with the government.