STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana well equipped to handle COVID fight, insists health minister Eatala Rajender

Rajender also said swab collection through special centres will commence from Tuesday with additional focus on the West Zone and South Zone of GHMC limits. 

Published: 29th June 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences at Gachibowli in Hyderabad recently.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences at Gachibowli in Hyderabad recently. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vociferously defending the testing being done in Telangana and dismissing the criticisms levelled against Government COVID hospitals, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday stated that people with vested interests are finding ways to tarnish the government's efforts in controlling COVID. 

The minister told presspersons that "we have only allowed people to take phones when they are in isolation because they are alone and need to be in touch with their families. However, people with vested interests are taking videos and photos to paint the wrong picture. There is no truth in these (allegations).” 

Reiterating that the government was only following ICMR guidelines by testing symptomatic people, he said testing levels will be increased as and when required. 

Rajender also said swab collection through special centres will commence from Tuesday with additional focus on the West Zone and South Zone of GHMC limits. 

Telangana has till June 28 conducted 82,458 tests, he stated.

Don't tour private hospitals and come to government hospitals when it's too late

Stating that several people were approaching private hospitals first only to be rejected because of lack of beds and coming to government facilities only when it was too late, the Minister insisted that the state was well equipped to take care of all COVID patients. 

"Gandhi Hospital has about 2000 beds, of which only 600-odd are occupied. We have four major COVID hospitals now in TIMS, Gandhi, King Koti and Chest Hospital. But in the private sector, they have no dedicated COVID hospital. I urge citizens to utilise the services in the government hospitals if their condition worsens during home isolation," he said. 

Rajender added that there are 3500 oxygen beds at the moment and soon a further 6500 oxygen beds will be added.

ALSO READ | Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali tests positive for coronavirus

When asked whether public representatives are ready to get admitted to a government hospital to build confidence among the general public, the minister cited the example of a Deputy Secretary-level bureaucrat seeking treatment at Gandhi Hospital. 

He, however, evaded answering why several elected representatives were seeking treatment at corporate hospitals.

Home isolation to be the norm 

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar Jha made it clear that for mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic cases with no complications, home isolation will be the norm. 

"Home isolation has been very successful. Of the 7109 people in home isolation, 1400-odd have already recovered and 5600-odd are still isolated. In all these cases, until now only 26 had to be shifted to hospital," he said.

ALSO READ | NRI Ravi Puli helps arrange chartered flight to bring back 250 Indians from US

Statistics

Testing

1. Swab Collections at special camps to resume from Tuesday after five-day break

2. Extensive testing in GHMC South and West Zone

3. Reinforced containment zones wherever positive cases are reported

4. A total of 10,666 cases in GHMC, with 7250 active 

Frontline warriors affected in Telangana

1. 255 government medical staff, 1 death

2. 31 private health staff

3. 184 cops have contracted the virus, 2 deaths 

4. In the special CS office, 11 people tested positive

Infrastructure

150 ambulances have been procured to treat people at a speedy rate

6500 Oxygen beds to be added, total to be 10,000 oxygen beds

King Koti for OP services 24X7 for Corona suspect testing and treatment

Gandhi, Chest Hospital and TIMS for CORONA positive patients

Home Isolation

Presently in home isolation- 7109

Patients discharged from home isolation- 1438 

Presently in home isolation- 5671

Patients who had to be re-admitted - 26

Rate of deaths is 1.7 in TS, across India it is 3.0, according to government figures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid-19 coronavirus ravi puli
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp