STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Temples in Telangana find it difficult to pay priests' salaries amid COVID-19 crisis

Sources from the Endowments Department said that the lockdown has  affected the temples' income, which dipped by 10 per cent.

Published: 29th June 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Brahmotsavam rituals at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Brahmotsavam rituals at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Popular temples are finding it difficult to pay their priests and staff as not many devotees are visiting amid the unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic. The Telangana government had authorised a few major temples, which generate high income, to pay the salaries.

Usually, the Endowments Department pays wages to around 2,740 temple staff. After a prolonged lockdown, the government allowed temples across the State to open on June 8, but prohibited special rituals and pujas.

Sources from the Endowments Department said that this affected the temples' income, which dipped by 10 per cent. They said that if this continues, it would become difficult for the temple trust boards to pay the salaries.

It is learnt that the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple’s treasury, which had nearly Rs 6 crore before the lockdown, is left with Rs 2.2 crore after paying the wages to temporary and permanent staff.  The temple trust board is considering seeking permission from the government to release fixed deposits or take overdrafts from financial institutions.

The temple EO, Geetha Reddy, said they have surplus amounts and if necessary they would withdraw from the fixed deposits. On the other hand, the Telangana Archaka Samakhya has requested the government to help pay its priests.

Its working president, Gangu Upendra Sharma, said, "It will be difficult to pay wages with such low income. Temples such as Yadadri, Basara and Bhadradri have around 600, 400, and 200 staff, respectively. With almost no income, it is difficult to pay the salaries. The government should support the temples."

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Endowments department COVID19 Coronavirus Telangana government
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp