Central team advises Telangana to ramp up COVID-19 testing even as state tally crosses 15,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Telangana government keeps deflecting criticism from various quarters regarding low number of Covid-19 tests being conducted in the State, the team of Central government officials that visited Hyderabad on Monday advised the State to ramp up its testing capacity.

It also advised the State government to develop an action plan for next two months in view of the increasing number of cases and suggested improved focus on containment measures and clinical management of cases.

While the State government claimed that the central team expressed satisfaction over the measures it has taken till now, sources said that it was not the case.

The central team, comprised Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Defence, Sanjay Jaju and Central Director (Health),E Ravindran.

The central team visited a containment zone at Dhobigalli in Domalguda to see the measures being taken there, followed by taking stock of situation at the Telangana Institute of Medical Science, Gachibowli and Gandhi Hospital.

The central team later met State Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar and other senior bureaucrats at the BRKR Bhavan and had detailed discussions on the steps to be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

At the meeting, the State Health Department officials gave a presentation on various steps taken till now for Covid 19 management in the State.

They also briefed the team about surveillance and containment measures, hospital preparedness and procurement of protection equipment.

The central team was informed that the State has 17,081 bed capacity and has hired 4,489 additional staff to provide quality treatment and that the State government sanctioned Rs 475.74 crore for strengthening the medical infrastructure.

The meeting was also attended by Special Chief Secretary of Health Department, Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Yogita Rana, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal.