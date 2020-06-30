COVID-19: Man infects 30, including SCCL employees in Telangana's Mancherial

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Over 30 people, including workers from Singerani Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), tested positive for Covid-19 in Mancherial on Monday after they came into contact with another Covid patient during a colony meeting last week.

Elders from a municipal ward in Bellampalli municipality had allegedly organised the meeting to resolve an argument that had cropped up regarding the use of tap water in an area, which the Covid-affected person had attended.

Around 47 people came into contact with him and 30 tested positive on Monday.

Meanwhile, workers from SCCL Shanthikhani mine protested on Monday, demanding that the government collect samples of all the workers as seven cases had been recorded in Bellampelli division.