History to be razed: Telangana old Secretariat is all set for demolition

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the green signal from the Telangana High Court, the stage is set for demolition of buildings in the old Secretariat. No sooner did the HC deliver its verdict, officials restricted the entry of mediapersons and police into the old Secretariat on Monday.

According to sources, all the blocks would be demolished soon giving no scope for petitioners to approach the Apex Court.

Experts have already been consulted and officials are planning to use modern technology for the demolition.

Earlier, there were discussions to use the implosion technique, which can flatten huge buildings in no time.

Famous G Block too will go

All the 10 blocks including the G Block (Sarvahitha), from where NT Rama Rao discharged duties as chief minister, would be demolished. Till NT Rama Rao, all the CMs functioned from Sarvahitha.Later, when M Channa Reddy was Chief Minister, he constructed B and C blocks.

Channa Reddy shifted to C Block for Vastu reasons. The old H Block, which was constructed during the Nizam’s time, was demolished when Chandrababu Naidu was CM. The old D Block, which was constructed by Nizams, too was demolished in the past. Now, all the 10 blocks will be demolished.

Currently, offices that used to be in the old Secretariat building, function from the BRKR Bhavan. However, police personnel have been guarding the old Secretariat buildings. Also, journalists too made use of the media hall in the old Secretariat.