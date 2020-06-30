Houses inundated in Medak village after breach in Kondapochamma canal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gushing Godavari waters invaded homes in Sivaru Venkatapur village in erstwhile Medak district following a breach in Kondapochamma canal in the early hours of Tuesday.

The water played havoc for a long time in the village with deluge continuing unabated. As the breach occurred in the wee hours, people were taken off-guard.

Learning about the incident, the officials closed the canal. They are now getting ready to plug the breach after all water empties out of the canal. The canal is meant to fill tanks in Jagdevpur mandal.

The water found its way into the houses in no time since the canal has been constructed at a gradient to the village.

