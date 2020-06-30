STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy pats ‘dynamic’ KTR, latter calls him good friend

Flattered by his remarks, the Minister congratulated Uttam for completing five years as the president of TPCC — a record in the State’s history.

Published: 30th June 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers KT Rama Rao, Jagadish Reddy, and TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy inaugurate the newly-constructed RDO office at Huzurnagar on Monday

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: In a rare gesture, Nalgonda MP and TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy showered praises on MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao, at the inauguration of a newly-constructed RDO office in Huzurnagar on Monday. The latter did not shy away from returning the compliment.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Uttam referred to KTR as a ‘dynamic leader’. “The people of Huzurnagar, including myself, are extremely happy at the arrival of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao,” he said.

Speaking about civic activities in the constituency, Uttam said, “Several development works were taken up in the Huzurnagar constituency during my tenure as the MLA. If the progress continues, your (TRS) government too will get due credit.”

Flattered by his remarks, the Minister congratulated Uttam for completing five years as the president of TPCC — a record in the State’s history. “Uttam worked as an MLA. He was promoted to the MP post by the people. He is a good friend of mine. I congratulate him for his five-year, successful tenure as the president of Telangana’s Congress party.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttam Kumar Reddy KTR
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp