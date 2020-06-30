Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy pats ‘dynamic’ KTR, latter calls him good friend

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: In a rare gesture, Nalgonda MP and TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy showered praises on MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao, at the inauguration of a newly-constructed RDO office in Huzurnagar on Monday. The latter did not shy away from returning the compliment.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Uttam referred to KTR as a ‘dynamic leader’. “The people of Huzurnagar, including myself, are extremely happy at the arrival of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao,” he said.

Speaking about civic activities in the constituency, Uttam said, “Several development works were taken up in the Huzurnagar constituency during my tenure as the MLA. If the progress continues, your (TRS) government too will get due credit.”

Flattered by his remarks, the Minister congratulated Uttam for completing five years as the president of TPCC — a record in the State’s history. “Uttam worked as an MLA. He was promoted to the MP post by the people. He is a good friend of mine. I congratulate him for his five-year, successful tenure as the president of Telangana’s Congress party.”