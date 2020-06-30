STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Waive MV tax: Telangana transport operators

Nizamuddin said many other states such as Punjab, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Rajasthan and Kerala had exempted operators from MV Tax, and slammed the State government for not doing the same.

Published: 30th June 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Operators of cabs and buses protested opposite the RTA office in Khairatabad by parking their vehicles, to demand waiver of MV tax for one quarter (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)

Operators of cabs and buses protested opposite the RTA office in Khairatabad by parking their vehicles, to demand waiver of MV tax for one quarter (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Transport operators in the state parked over 200 buses near the RTA office in Hyderabad on Monday morning, demanding waiver of MV Tax for the April-June quarter and extension of deadline to surrender vehicles for ‘non use’.

President of Telangana State Cabs & Bus Operators Syed Nizamuddin said, “We requested Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma for the tax waiver as we are in no state to pay it. The transport industry has completely crumbled due to the pandemic. Our major clients were daily commuters of the IT sector, and tourists, both of whom are absent now.”

He said the operators had gone to the RTA office to surrender their vehicles and not to agitate.

“However, secretary Sharma reprimanded us for staging a protest during the pandemic, and police was sent to round us up. We are now at Goshamahal Police station. We were promised a conversation with the secretary, however, no communication has been initiated,” he said.  

Nizamuddin said many other states such as Punjab, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Rajasthan and Kerala had exempted operators from MV Tax, and slammed the State government for not doing the same.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should consider their demands on humanitarian grounds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MV tax Telangana mv tax
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp