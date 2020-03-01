11 Chhattisgarh minors rescued from labour racket by Telangana police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 11 minors being trafficked from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh to Hyderabad were rescued by the Telangana police on Saturday morning. All the rescued minors were sent to a government boys’ home at Saidabad.

A Venkateshwarulu, a member of Bachpan Bachao Andolan, an NGO, who tipped off the police about it, said, “Our counterparts in Chhattisgarh informed us that around 25 children were being trafficked to Hyderabad for working as labourers. We informed the Commissioner of Rachakonda, who then formed a special team in collaboration with our volunteers, to nab the culprits. The search started in the early hours of Saturday at around 4.30 am in the LB Nagar-Hayathnagar stretch. Finally, at around 7 am, we were able to locate the bus carrying the children”.

V Ashok Reddy, Inspector, LB Nagar, said, “On credible information, a district child protection unit stopped an ARMTC bus from Chhattisgarh near LB Nagar Crossroads. On verifying the documents of all the passengers, 11 of them were found to be minors”. The people, including the children, had come to Hyderabad for labour work from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

The police have not yet found out the organiser’s name. They would proceed with the investigation after ascertaining the rest of the facts.