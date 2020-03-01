All Telangana government departments to soon issue notifications on posts

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the State government departments will soon issue notifications for the district, zonal, multi-zonal and State posts as per the new Presidential Order. The departments will set the cadre strength and classify the posts into the aforementioned (four) categories. Once they are done finalising and notifying the categories of posts, the State government will identify the vacancies in each department. The Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order was issued by the President of India in 2018. However, there has been a delay in its implementation in the State.

The departments have already sent their proposals to the General Administration Department (GAD). The latter, however, has sought clarifications pertaining to the proposals sent by these departments. At a meeting here on Saturday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the Heads of Departments (HoDs) to submit the details in accordance with the new Presidential Order to the GAD by March 4. The Chief Secretary said that the reports on the new Presidential Order submitted by various departments to the GAD and Finance Department have been returned with observations to the departments concerned. “Further steps will be taken as per the business rules,” the Chief Secretary said.

‘No clarity yet’

However, the leaders of employees’ unions demanded that the State government convene a meeting with them on the implementation of the new zonal system. The zonal system is not yet complete till date, as the State government has sought amendments to the order again.“The State’s request to include Vikarabad in Charminar zone and removing it from the Jogulamba zone is still awaiting approval from the Central government. The new districts, namely Mulugu and Narayanpet, should also be included in the zonal system. These are not approved by the Centre so far,” a leader of a Secretariat Employees Union leader said, on the condition of anonymity.

Speaking about the lack of clarity on the new zonal system, another union leader said, “The State government should first elaborate on the differences between the old zonal system and the new zonal system. The classification of posts should also be published for public use. Only then can we identify the number of vacancies in the various departments of the State government.” Several employee union leaders further said that despite it being almost two years since the President’s assent to the new zonal system, there has been no progress in the implementation of the same in the State. “There is no clarity among employees, unemployed youth and general public on the new Presidential Order,” another employee said.

ZONAL SYSTEM