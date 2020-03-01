Home States Telangana

All Telangana government departments to soon issue notifications on posts

As soon as the employee cadre is enumerated as per the new Presidential Order, the State government to identify the vacancies in each department  

Published: 01st March 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  All the State government departments will soon issue notifications for the district, zonal, multi-zonal and State posts as per the new Presidential Order. The departments will set the cadre strength and classify the posts into the aforementioned (four) categories. Once they are done finalising and notifying the categories of posts, the State government will identify the vacancies in each department.  The Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order was issued by the President of India in 2018. However, there has been a delay in its implementation in the State. 

The departments have already sent their proposals to the General Administration Department (GAD). The latter, however, has sought clarifications pertaining to the proposals sent by these departments.  At a meeting here on Saturday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the Heads of Departments (HoDs) to submit the details in accordance with the new Presidential Order to the GAD by March 4.  The Chief Secretary said that the reports on the new Presidential Order submitted by various departments to the GAD and Finance Department have been returned with observations to the departments concerned. “Further steps will be taken as per the business rules,” the Chief Secretary said. 

‘No clarity yet’
However, the leaders of employees’ unions demanded that the State government convene a meeting with them on the implementation of the new zonal system. The zonal system is not yet complete till date, as the State government has sought amendments to the order again.“The State’s request to include Vikarabad in Charminar zone and removing it from the Jogulamba zone is still awaiting approval from the Central government. The new districts, namely Mulugu and Narayanpet, should also be included in the zonal system. These are not approved by the Centre so far,” a leader of a Secretariat Employees Union leader said, on the condition of anonymity. 

Speaking about the lack of clarity on the new zonal system, another union leader said, “The State government should first elaborate on the differences between the old zonal system and the new zonal system. The classification of posts should also be published for public use. Only then can we identify the number of vacancies in the various departments of the State government.” Several employee union leaders further said that despite it being almost two years since the President’s assent to the new zonal system, there has been no progress in the implementation of the same in the State. “There is no clarity among employees, unemployed youth and general public on the new Presidential Order,” another employee said.

ZONAL SYSTEM 

  •  Telangana Public Employment Order got the President’s nod in August, 2018
  •  Two zones in the erstwhile AP have now been increased to seven in Telangana
  •  The zonal system is not yet complete till date, as the State’s sought amendments to the order again
  •  The President is yet to notify the change of zone of Vikarabad district and the creation of the new districts Narayanpet and Mulugu
  •  The HoDs of various departments are seeking more time in classifying the posts into district, zonal, multi-zonal and State 
  •  Cadre strength in departments has not been fixed yet
  •  The unemployed youth have been eagerly waiting for the implementation of new Presidential Order for the last two years
  •  In the new zonal system, 95 per cent of jobs are reserved for local youths
Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana government departments Telangana government vacancies
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp