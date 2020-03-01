Cannonballs and cellars discovered at Gandikota Fort

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Two underground chambers and eight cannonballs were discovered while development works were being undertaken at Gandikota Fort in Jammalamadugu mandal. The development works were taken up at the fort to make it a major tourist attraction in Kadapa district.

As part of the tourism project, the Archaeological Department had taken up development works near a tank opposite Jumma mosque. While the land was being levelled with an earthmover, archaeological officials found two underground chambers 8-foot deep, 8-foot in length and 6-foot in width. Huge boulders were placed before the chambers.

Eight cannonballs weighing 10 to 15 kg were also discovered. Archaeological officer Narasimha Reddy stated that they are yet to find out more about the chambers. People in the area believe that kings in the olden days used to preserve valuables like diamonds and gold jewellery in underground chambers.