Centre plans to connect farmer with buyers online; pilot likely in Telangana's Suryapet

HYDERABAD: To connect farmers with buyers online, the Union Agriculture Ministry is in the process to connect the Central Warehouse Corporation’s (CWC) godowns with the e-National Agriculture Market (eNAM) — country’s online trading platform for agricultural commodities. As part of it, a pilot project will be launched in the State at a warehouse most probably in Suryapet district, sources said. Recently, the authorities concerned inspected a warehouse in Suryapet to check on the compatibility of connecting it with eNAM. The construction of required platforms and cement-sheeted sheds are at the final stage at the godowns managed by CWC in Suryapet.

The eNAM project seeks to leverage the physical infrastructure of the mandis, where the agriculture produces are stored, through an online trading portal, enabling buyers situated even outside the mandi/State to participate in trading.The new initiative will economically benefit the farmers. The authorities at the warehouses will register the stock details in the eNAM portal. Farmers can choose to sell off the products as and when the market prices are profitable. The platform notifies various buyers and comes up with a facility of e-bidding the agricultural produce.

There are 284 warehouses in the State at 43 locations. Among them, warehouses at 14 different locations in the State were identified as viable markets by the authorities who conducted a survey. Speaking to Express, Ajay Zadoo, Regional Manager of CWC, Hyderabad, said, “There are proposals but the department is yet to give its nod.” The CWC, being a Central government undertaking body, is likely to get clearances soon.