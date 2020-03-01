Family of man accused of forcing Telangana woman to suicide seeks CBI probe into his murder

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: Family members of the man, who was accused of forcing a married woman to kill herself at her residence in Mahbubnagar town on Friday, demanded the State to initiate a CBI inquiry into his murder.

The body of the man, Karthik, was found on Friday buried near a hillock close to Melacheruvu near Pachamukha Anjaneya Temple on the outskirts of Gadwal town. I. Karthik’s family alleged that some TRS leaders were involved in Karthik’s murder. They also alleged that the police were involved in the murder. The police have arrested two suspects — Ravi and Vasanth — so far.