Fans gather to ‘protect’ Chiranjeevi as his comments on AP capital issue sparked protests

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police forces were deployed outside Tollywood actor and politician Chiranjeevi’s house on Saturday, following information that protests were being planned outside the actor’s residence in Banjara Hills. The protests were based supposedly on his comments supporting the decision of Andhra Pradesh government to have three capitals for the state.

Chiranjeevi’s comments were not welcomed by the youth wing of Amravathi JAC. News supposedly broke out that the JAC had decided to hold a protest outside the actor’s residence.

However, members of Chiranjeevi’s fan club decided to keep vigil outside the actor’s house. In order to prevent clashes between the two groups, as well as any untoward incidents, police deployed heavy forces at the actor’s residence and closed down some roads as a precautionary measure. No members of Amravathi JAC came to the place for staging any protest. By Saturday evening, the JAC said that it had never announced any such protest.