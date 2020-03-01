Fifteenth Finance Commission to meet Finance Ministers of various states on March 13

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) will hold a meeting of Finance Ministers of various states on March 13 in Delhi. The meeting is intended to discuss the issues related to submitting the final report of the FFC.

However, the FFC, in particular, will seek the views of the Ministers on how the State FRBMs could be aligned with the Central FRBM legislation and also determine the priority of the state-specific grant proposals that have been submitted by the states.

FFC Chairman NK Singh sent a letter to Finance Minister T Harish Rao, requesting him to attend the meeting. Singh said that the meeting of Finance Ministers of the States would be held a day before the next Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting. Singh further told Harish that the FFC’s term has been extended till October 2020. “The Commission is working earnestly to complete the task for recommending fiscal transfers for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26,” Singh said.