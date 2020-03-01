Headless Telangana Congress in disarray

S Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Discontentment among senior leaders in the Congress is increasing over the delay in selecting the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president. The party high command seems to be looking the other way despite growing discontent among leaders. The party’s abysmal performance in various elections has only added to its woes. Attendance of leaders at various party programmes has been thinning gradually.

Although several Congress MLAs have jumped to the TRS after the announcement of the recent Assembly election results, even the remaining MLAs have also maintained their distance from Gandhi Bhavan.

In fact, many Congress leaders have been arranging their own programmes with personal agendas without seeking permission from the party high command. Some of the leaders including MLAs and MPs have not been attending the meetings at Gandhi Bhavan.

The party’s working president A Revanth Reddy has set up his own office at Jubilee hills to conduct programmes as and when he likes. His recent programme ‘Patnam Gosa’, did not see any invites going out to leaders even from his own Malkajgiri constituency. As TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has voluntarily stepped down from the post of State president, chaos prevails. Party leaders directly are attacking the AICC in-charge for Telangana, RC Khuntia, for not initiating any action against erring leaders.

Congress seeks implementation of new Revenue Act

Hyderabad: Extending support to the new Revenue Act, senior TPCC leaders demanded that the State government implement the Act soon. The leaders, led by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, met at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday to discuss various issues pertaining to the upcoming Assembly sessions. They said that farmers all over the State were facing troubles due to the failure in implementing schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and others. They demanded that the State government purchase red gram produce from farmers