It’s a TRS clean sweep in DCCB elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing its winning streak, the TRS party emerged victorious in the cooperative committee elections on Saturday, as it unanimously bagged all the nine Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson posts of District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) and District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS). Elections to the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson for DCCB and DCMS were held in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Medak (at Sangareddy) and Nizamabad.

The direct elections saw members of DCCB and DCMS raising their hands in favour of their candidates; Ministers and MLAs also took part in the polls.

It was nevertheless a nail-biting game for the aspirants of the posts, as the TRS kept the names of its selected candidates a secret until directors’ meet.

The names were sent across in sealed covers. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s son and Desaipet society chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy was unanimously elected as Chairman of Nizamabad District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB).

Only a single nomination was filed on Saturday for both DCCB chairman and vice-chairman posts. Consequently, Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy was declared elected.

Winners

Karimnagar.

DCCB Chairman:

Kondur

Ravinder Rao, Vice-Chairman: Pingali Ramesh DCMS Chairman: Srikanth Reddy, Vice-Chairman: Fakruddin

Nalgonda:

DCCB Chairman: Gongidi Mahender Reddy, Vice-Chairman: E Dayakar Reddy DCMS Chairman: V Janaiah, Vice-Chairman: D Narayan Reddy

Nizamabad:

DCCB Chairman: Bhaskar Reddy, Vice-Chairman: Ramesh ReddyDCMS Chairman: S Mohan, Vice-Chairman: E Indrasena Reddy

Adilabad:

DCCB Chairman: Namdev Kamble, Vice-Chairman: Raghunandan Reddy DCMS Chairman: Tippani Lingaiah, Vice-Chairman: Komrum Mantaiah

Ranga Reddy:

DCCB Chairman: B Manohar Reddy, Vice-Chairman: Sattaiah

DCMS Chairman: Krishna Reddy, Vice-Chairman: Madhukar Reddy

Medak

DCCB Chairman: Chitti Devender Reddy, Vice-Chairman: P Manikyam DCMS Chairman: Shiva Kumar, Vice-Chairman: Ramesh Kumar

Khammam

DCCB Chairman: K Nagabhushanam, Vice-Chairman: D Venkateshwar RaoDCMS Chairman: R Venkata Sheshagiri Rao, Vice-Chairman: K Srinivas

mbnr

DCCB Chairman: Nizam Pasha, Vice-Chairman: Venkataiah DCMS Chairman: Prabhakar Reddy, Vice-Chairman: Harya Naik

Warangal

DCCB Chairman: Marneni Ravinder, Vice-Chairman: K Venkateshwar Reddy DCMS Chairman: Gugulotu Ramaswamy Naik, Vice-Chairman: D Srinivas Reddy