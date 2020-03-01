Home States Telangana

It’s a TRS clean sweep in DCCB elections

The direct elections saw members of DCCB and DCMS raising their hands in favour of their candidates; Ministers and MLAs also took part in the polls. 

Published: 01st March 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Minister G Jagadish Reddy garlands the newly-elected DCCB chairman G Mahender Reddy and his wife Alair MLA G Sunitha at Nalgonda on Saturday

Minister G Jagadish Reddy garlands the newly-elected DCCB chairman G Mahender Reddy and his wife Alair MLA G Sunitha at Nalgonda on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing its winning streak, the TRS party emerged victorious in the cooperative committee elections on Saturday, as it unanimously bagged all the nine Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson posts of District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) and District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS).  Elections to the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson for DCCB and DCMS were held in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Medak (at Sangareddy) and Nizamabad. 

The direct elections saw members of DCCB and DCMS raising their hands in favour of their candidates; Ministers and MLAs also took part in the polls. 

It was nevertheless a nail-biting game for the aspirants of the posts, as the TRS kept the names of its selected candidates a secret until directors’ meet.

The names were sent across in sealed covers. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s son and Desaipet society chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy was unanimously elected as Chairman of Nizamabad District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB).

Only a single nomination was filed on Saturday for both DCCB chairman and vice-chairman posts. Consequently, Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy was declared elected.

Winners

Karimnagar.  
DCCB Chairman:

Kondur 
Ravinder Rao, Vice-Chairman: Pingali Ramesh DCMS Chairman: Srikanth Reddy, Vice-Chairman: Fakruddin 

Nalgonda: 
DCCB Chairman: Gongidi  Mahender Reddy, Vice-Chairman: E Dayakar Reddy DCMS Chairman: V Janaiah, Vice-Chairman: D Narayan Reddy

Nizamabad: 
DCCB Chairman: Bhaskar Reddy, Vice-Chairman: Ramesh ReddyDCMS Chairman: S Mohan, Vice-Chairman: E Indrasena Reddy

Adilabad:

DCCB Chairman: Namdev Kamble, Vice-Chairman: Raghunandan Reddy DCMS Chairman: Tippani Lingaiah, Vice-Chairman: Komrum Mantaiah

Ranga Reddy: 
DCCB Chairman: B Manohar Reddy, Vice-Chairman: Sattaiah
DCMS Chairman: Krishna Reddy, Vice-Chairman: Madhukar Reddy

Medak  
DCCB Chairman: Chitti Devender Reddy,  Vice-Chairman: P Manikyam DCMS Chairman: Shiva Kumar, Vice-Chairman: Ramesh Kumar 

Khammam 
DCCB Chairman: K Nagabhushanam, Vice-Chairman: D Venkateshwar RaoDCMS Chairman: R Venkata Sheshagiri Rao, Vice-Chairman: K Srinivas

 mbnr 
DCCB Chairman: Nizam Pasha, Vice-Chairman: Venkataiah DCMS Chairman: Prabhakar Reddy, Vice-Chairman: Harya Naik

 Warangal 
DCCB Chairman: Marneni Ravinder, Vice-Chairman: K Venkateshwar Reddy DCMS Chairman: Gugulotu Ramaswamy Naik,  Vice-Chairman: D Srinivas Reddy

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Cooperative committee elections DCCB polls
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp