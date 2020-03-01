RTC bus and truck collide in Telangana; 34 passengers escape unhurt

By Express News Service

JANGAON: As many as 34 passengers travelling from Hyderabad to Hanamkonda had a miraculous escape after their TSRTC bus collided with a truck on the National Highway 163 in Jangaon district on Saturday. The drivers of the bus and truck, however, were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the incident happened near Chinna Pendiyal village under Chilpur Mandal. Local people rushed to spot and alerted to the local police station.

The police reached the spot and took the injured drivers to MGM Hospital in Warangal. The incident occurred on a stretch where there is work going and vehicles are diverted in the night.

The TSRTC bus belonged to the Warangal-1 depot. RTC Warangal regional manager, A Sridhar, visited the spot and identified the driver EJ A Rao, whose leg was fractured. RTC authorities have shifted Rao to a private hospital in Hyderabad private hospital for better treatment. The lorry driver is undergoing treatment in MGM Hospital. Speaking to Express, Chilpur Mandal sub-inspector, M Mahender, said that a case has been registered and the police are investigating the case.