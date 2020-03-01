Six Telangana police commissionerates to have integrated surveillance

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aiming to integrate the State-wide police surveillance systems and other technological processes, the Telangana police are looking to constitute a Unified Command and Control Centre Solution (uCCS) at six police commissionerates.These uCCS would be constituted in the Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad, Ramagundam, Siddipet and Warangal district police commissionerates.

The command centre would integrate video surveillance system, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), traffic enforcement system such as red light violation detection (RLVD), speed detection system and e-challan to bring them under one umbrella.

These command control solutions at each of the district police commissionerate would further be integrated into the main Command and Control Centre Solution at Telangana State Police Data Centre (TSPDCC), which is maintained by Genetec, a security company with its headquarters in Canada, and a branch in Hyderabad. The tender document that was recently floated by the Telangana State Technological Services says, “The uCCS at each of the District Police Commissionerate Command Centre (DPCCC) must be interconnected over a WAN network to the TSPDCC in Hyderabad for seamless access to uCCS”.

It is important to note that the Genetec has already implemented the uCCS for Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates.

A major component of the uCCS is video-based surveillance as evidence. When the six district police commissionerates are integrated into the command control centre in TSPDCC, it would enable officials to monitor surveillance not just at the city level, but at the village level too. The uCCS tender document on video management solution says, “The federation feature shall allow multiple independent district command centre systems to be unified into a larger virtual system at the State-wide Command and Control Centre. This shall facilitate the global monitoring of multiple independent district and village level surveillance and ANPR systems”.

The feeds from the community surveillance system such as ‘Nenu Saitham CCTV Project’ in different districts would also be integrated into the command and control solution.“These systems shall be converged seamlessly on Unified Command and Control Centre platform at DPCCC to provide Common Operating Picture (COP) to the stakeholders, respond quickly and effectively to citizens, manage crisis situations in a collaborative manner, and improve public safety,” reads the document.

All in one place

The command centre to integrate video surveillance system, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), traffic enforcement system such as red light violation detection (RLVD), speed detection system and e-challan to bring them under one umbrella