Submit report on readiness to tackle COVID-19: Telangana to state government

As for spread of deadly coronavirus the bench directed the chief secretary to inform about the government’s preparedness to tackle the coronavirus. 

Published: 01st March 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Telangana hc

Telangana High Court. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Worried about the prevailing serious situation on spread of swine flu and other vector-borne diseases, a division bench of Telangana High Court has directed the State Chief Secretary to conduct a meeting with all stakeholders in order to prepare a road map on how to deal with the situation.  As for spread of deadly coronavirus the bench directed the chief secretary to inform about the government’s preparedness to tackle the coronavirus. The bench,  comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, directed the senior officer to submit a comprehensive report on the issue by March 6.  

Telangana government to set up 14 additional H1N1 testing centres

Pursuant to the earlier direction of the court, the chief secretary submitted a status report before the court claiming that the government has taken and will continue to take all measures to effectively control H1N1 (swine flu) in the State. Apart from three H1N1 labs at Narayanaguda, Nallakunta and Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, the government has decided to set up 14 more centres in various districts of the State by supplying H1N1 testing kits/chips for true NAT machines in the first week of March, he added.

The bench passed the said order recently in the PIL filed by Dr M Karuna, complaining inaction of the authorities concerned in taking preventive steps against vector-borne diseases in the State, and PIL which was taken up suo moto based on a letter addressed to the high court chief justice by advocate Rapolu Bhaskar who pointed out lacunae in government hospitals in dealing with swine flu, dengue and other serious ailments. State Advocate General BS Prasad while placing the status report of the chief secretary on swine flu before the court, submitted that the government has taken various measures to control swine flu effectively. All the district medical and health officers were instructed to conduct an orientation/sensitisation workshop on H1N1 preventive measures, sample collection and so on at district level with all community paramedics, doctors of all public and private clinics and diagnostic centres. 

Accordingly, the said officers have conducted workshops on the issue. Necessary instructions were given to the officers concerned to use the 14 True NAT machines for H1N1 testing, he added. In the status report, it is stated that the 14 True NAT machines meant for H1N1 testing are located in area hospitals at Asifabad, Nagarkurnool, Waraparthy, Bhuvanagiri, district hospital at King Koti and community health centre at Barkas in Hyderabad, CHCs of Huzurabad, Kamareddy, Peddapally district hospitals at Khammam, Sangareddy, Gadwal and Rangareddy and primary health centre in Shamirpet. True NAT H1N1 is a chip-based real-time micro polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for swine flu. Sample result can be obtained in less than one hour.

In the three labs at Hyderabad which have 1,500 minimum testing capacity per month, a total of 799 samples were tested in January. Of the 253 H1N1 samples tested in government facility, about 26 positive cases were reported, while in private facility, about 1200 samples were tested and 161 positive cases were reported. All the districts are uploading action taken reports where swine flu positive cases are reported. Prophylactic dose given to prevent onset of infection, it noted. After passing the above order, the bench posted the matter to March 6 for further hearing.

654 H1N1 samples tested in February
In the three H1N1 testing labs which use True Nat machines at Hyderabad, a total of 799 samples were tested in January, and 654 samples tested in February this year. Of the 253 H1N1 samples tested in government facility, about 26 positive cases were reported, while in private facility, about 1200 samples were tested and 161 positive cases were reported.

