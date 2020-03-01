Home States Telangana

Telangana budget session from March 6, focus on CAA

The upcoming Budget session gains political significance as the government will move a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Published: 01st March 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana will become the sixth state to adopt a resolution against the CAA.

Telangana will become the sixth state to adopt a resolution against the CAA.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  The Budget session of the State Legislative Assembly will commence on March 6. State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu issued notification to this effect on Saturday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will address the joint session of the Legislature at 11 am on March 6. 

According to sources, the 2020-21 Budget will be presented in the Assembly on March 9. The upcoming Budget session gains political significance as the government will move a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Telangana will become the sixth state to adopt a resolution against the CAA. The Assembly will also adopt another resolution requesting the Central government to revert to the old format of the National Population Register (NPR). 

The State government has already decided to put on hold the NPR exercise in the State. As several other states like Kerala and West Bengal too opposed the new format of NPR, the State government will wait for the Centre’s reaction on the resolutions adopted by various States and then only take up the survey for the Census 2020. Besides, the CAA, NPR and NRC, the TRS government will also launch an attack on the Narendra Modi government over the economic slowdown which has adversely affected the State’s revenues.  

Budget may not cross Rs 1.50 lakh crore mark: Sources

As the Central grants and taxes to the State were reduced considerably, the size of the State Budget may not witness much incremental hike this year, sources said.  The State government had already done 20 per cent downward revision of the Budget when compared with the vote-on-account Budget for 2019-20. The size of the vote-on-account Budget was Rs1.82 lakh crore and the size of the Budget introduced in the September was Rs 1.46 lakh crore. Of which, the State could not realise Rs 10,000 crore estimated revenue through sale of government lands. Thus, the actual Budget size had already reduced to Rs1.36 lakh crore. With this, the Budget size for 2020-21 may not cross Rs1.50 lakh crore mark, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana budget Telangana budget session V Narasimha Charyulu
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp