Telangana ULBs told to promote online  tax system

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Commissioners of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been asked to popularise the online self-assessment system for citizens to pay property tax applications. The Telangana Director of Municipal Administration has developed a new application for Self Assessment of Property Tax, linked with payment gateway through the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for this purpose.

Municipal Commissioners of all ULBs have been told to strictly implement Section 91, Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019 i.e. online self-assessment of property tax and duly dispense with the manual process altogether.