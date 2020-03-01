TSSPDCL bags Smart City Award for 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSSPDCL bagged the Smart City Empowering India Award-2019 on Saturday. The award was presented to the TSSPDCL Director (Projects) T Srinivas by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. The Smart City Award honoured the discom for its innovation in peak load management, using solar systems, advance metering and smart metering.

Discom CMD Raghuma Reddy said that they were using IRDA port based technology and that IRDA based meter readings would avoid human interface. The same was set up for 60 lakh consumers under TSSPDCL limits, he said. The CMD added that they were using 7,042 infrared-based spot billing machines. Around 96 MW solar power was being generated in TSSPDCL using roof-top solar system. He said that they have installed 12,214 pre-paid metres in offices.